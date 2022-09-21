Stormers v Connacht – Ten facts fans should know about the fixture

2,455 total views, 2,455 views today

It’s the second week of the URC and Connacht travel to South Africa to play the Stormers, we have a list of ten facts fans should know about the fixture.

1) Defending champions DHL Stormers begin their defence having won their last eleven URC matches.

2) The last team to beat the Stormers was Connacht, it was 17-19 on 26February.

3) Stormers won theonly previous URC fixture at Danie Craven Stadium 55-7 against Zebre in March.

4) Stormers have won their last three fixtures against Irish provinces, all played at DHL Stadium.

5) Connacht Rugby’s last twenty-four fixtures in URC have been evenly split with a dozen wins and a dozen defeats.

6) Connacht have lost their last two away games in the tournament, at Cell C Sharks in April and at Ulster last weekend.

7) Connacht’s 21-41 defeat to the Sharks in Durban on 30 April ended a nine-game winning run against South African opponents.

8) Connacht have won on four of their previous six visits to South Africa.

9) The two sides have met just once before, at the Sportsground in Galway inFebruary with the home side running out 19-17 victors

10) This will be the first match that Irish internationals who travelled to New Zealand will be available to play for Connacht.

