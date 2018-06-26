Stringer announces retirement from professional rugby

Former Ireland international Peter Stringer has announced his retirement from professional rugby.

Stringer’s last professional club was Worcester with whom he left in December at the tender age of 40. The scrum half began his remarkable career in the red of Munster and Ireland, before making the trip across the Irish Sea to England to play for Aviva Premierships club sides Sale Sharks, Newcastle, Bath, Saracens and of course Worcester.

Stringer won 98 caps for Ireland and had many proud days in the Green, winning Triple Crowns in 2004, 2006 and 2007. He also won a Grand Slam title in 2009 when he set up Ronan O’Gara for the winning drop goal in Cardiff in the win over Wales. He represented Ireland in two World Cups in 2003 and 2007 also. In the red of Munster he scored 55 points in 230 appearances, along with that he won the Celtic League in 2002-2003 as well as the Celtic Cup in 2005. His first European silverware at Munster came in 2005 when Munster won the Heineken Cup Final beating Biarritz. He was a substitute when he won his second Heineken Cup medal in 2007-2008 final. However, he went on to the 2008-2009 Celtic League and followed that up with another title in 2011.

Speaking about his retirement Stringer said ”From the age of five all I ever dreamed of doing was playing rugby. I cannot describe how it feels to have lived that dream for nearly all my life”. “The journey has been an uncompromising obsession filled with memories I will cherish forever.” He went on to thank his coaches and former team mates and said when speaking of this ”To the coaches who never saw my size as disadvantageous, thank you. To my teammates who motivated and inspired me, thank you. To my parents and brothers, I could not have reached my goals without you”. “Thank you to my clubs in England – Saracens, Newcastle, Bath, Sale and Worcester who gave me an opportunity to continue playing the game I love.

He thanked Munster for everything they done and said his proudest days came in the red jersey. “However, my proudest days on a rugby field came from wearing the red of Munster and the green of Ireland and will remain with me for the rest of my life. To those supporters, you are incredible people who stood by me and cheered for me no matter who I played for and for that, I will be forever grateful.”

Stringer will go down as one of the greatest players in Ireland to play the game, however we are pretty sure he may come into coaching in Munster now.