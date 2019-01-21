Tadgh Beirne ruled out of Irish rugby team to play England

It was an amazing weekend for Irish but it came an a cost as Tadgh Beirne has been ruled out of the Irish rugby team for the opening two rounds of the 2019 Six Nations with a knee injury.

Connacht’s Quinn Roux has been called into the squad.



Adam Byrne will travel to Portugal as Andrew Conway picked up a knock against Exeter at the weekend and will be unable to train this week.Conway will be fully fit to train next week. Jack Conan will continue his treatment at Leinster this week and will be fully fit to train next week.

Rob Kearney and Jack McGrath will remain with Leinster in order to gain game time in the Guinness PRO14 this weekend.

All other players reporting niggles from the weekend will be managed by the Ireland medical team in Portugal.