Tadhg Beirne signs new contract with Munster

Munster and Ireland star Tadhg Beirne has signed a new two year deal at Munster that will keep him at the club till the summer of 2022.

Beirne who is 27, joined Munster on a two-year deal last year from Welsh side Scarlets. He has been superb since joining the province putting in several man of the match performances against Exeter Chiefs twice, Connacht, Leinster, and Ospreys. He is renowned for his ability to turn over the ball and had 15 turnovers in the Heineken Cup. Beirne made his first Ireland Six Nations start in March. The Eadestown man played over 55 times for Scarlets scoring 60 points.

In other club news, Craig Casey who is the Academy scrum-half will be given a development contract at the start of next season. This will then be upgraded to full contract for the 2020-21 season. Casey who I firmly believe will wear the Ireland jersey in years to come represented Ireland in the U20’s Grand Slam win this year, he started in games against Italy, France, and England. He would also go on to score tries in the tournament. He was named Munster Academy Player of Year this season and made his senior debut in Munster’s provincial win over Connacht.

Looking ahead to the sides PRO 14 semi-final on the 18th of May the club also issued an update regarding injuries. The Munster Rugby website said that both Tommy O’Donnell and Fineen Wycherely are to return to training this week. Rhys Marshall suffered a low-grade calf strain at training last week. There is good news regarding Joey Carbery though with Munster rugby saying “he is progressing with his re-integration to full team training”. Keith Earls is still been monitored by the medical team, while Alex Wootton is undergoing a procedure on his knee injury and will be without for the rest of the season.