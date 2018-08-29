TG4 to cover 28 Guinness Pro 14 games live this Season

The new season of Guinness Pro14 rugby is set to get underway on Friday night in Cardiff as last years Champions Leinster visit the Cardiff Arms Park to take on the Cardiff Blues. This game is one of 28 live games scheduled to be covered by TG4.

The Galway based Irish language broadcaster will feature local side Connacht heavily in their fixture schedule, with all of Connacht’s 11 home games at the Sportsground available free-to-air. Their first game will see Glasgow return to Galway for the opening round fixture for the third year running. That game has a 3pm start.

At the launch in the Sportsground today TG4’s Rónán Ó Coistealbha spoke of his pride in the fact that TG4 has been associated with the Tournament since it’s inception as the Celtic League back in 2001. Indeed the station was then known as Teilifís na Gaeilge (TnaG) and the tournament has gone through various name changes from Celtic League (2001 -2006) to Magners League (2006-2011), the RaboDirect Pro12 (2011-2014) , Guinness Pro12 (2014-2017) and most recently Guinness Pro14 since last season, when the two South African teams, the Southern King and the Cheetahs came on board.

Máire Treasa Ní Dhubhghaill will once again act as the anchor for Rugby Beo and will be joined by former Munster and Irish prop Marcus Horan, former Connacht prop Rónán Loughney, Eoghan Ó Neachtain, Éamonn Molloy and a new addition to the panel, Irish International winger and former Clare footballer, Eimear Considine.

Munster fans will have to make do with highlights of their Round 1 fixture against the Cheetahs at 11pm on Saturday night (however the game will be shown live on eir Sports 1). TG4’s first visit to Thomond Park will be for the Round 3 on Friday 14th September against the Ospreys (7.35pm).

A full list of the games to be cover by TG4 is available here.

While we will have live score updates for the four Irish Provinces here.