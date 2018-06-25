Tickets for Ireland’s Guinness Autumn Internationals go on sale this Friday at 10am

Following Ireland’s first series win in Australia since 1979 on Saturday last, here are ticket, fixtures and kick-off details for Ireland next home fixtures, the Guinness Autumn Internationals in November.

The opening game will see Rugby Championship side Argentina return to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 10th November, twelve months after a thrilling match which saw Ireland win 28-19. This game will have a 6.30pm kick-off.

The second game of the series, on Saturday 17th November (kick-off 7pm), marks the return of the Rugby Championship’s leading side, the All Blacks. It is two years since New Zealand last played in Dublin where they exacted revenge for Ireland’s historic first-ever win over them in Chicago a few weeks previously.

The final game of the series sees the USA Eagles, who recently accounted for Scotland in Houston, make their debut appearance at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24th November, in what will be their first visit to Dublin since 2004. This game will kick-off at 6.30pm.

In addition to the three Guinness Series matches Ireland will return to Soldier Field, Chicago, on Saturday 3rd November to play Italy as part of The Rugby Weekend Triple header. Tickets for the match in Chicago are available through www.therugbyweekend.com

Tickets for the Guinness Series 2018 will go on general sale on ticketmaster.ie this Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m.

Ireland v Argentina

Saturday 10th November 2018 KO 6.30pm

Ireland v New Zealand

Saturday 17th November 2018 KO 7.00pm

Ireland v USA

Saturday 24th November 2018 KO 6.30pm