Too easy for 9-try Munster against Ulster at Thomond Park

Munster Rugby 64 Ulster Rugby 7

A brace of first half tries from both Tommy O’Donnell and Dan Goggin set Munster on their way to a convincing victory over provincial rivals Ulster Rugby at Thomond Park on Saturday night.

Ulster came to Limerick unbeaten in the Guinness Pro 14 since last March but found themselves totally dominated by a Munster side still reeling from last weekend’s poor away performance in Cardiff.

An early ball kicked ahead fell to Andrew Conway, named at fullback prior to the game instead of Mike Haley, who passed to Alex Wootton allowing the winger break through the Ulster defence before offloading to Dan Goggin who scored the side’s opening try. Joey Carbery converted for an early 7-0 lead.

Munster soon doubled their advantage when poor Ulster defending allowed Tommy O’Donnell sprint for the line to touch down. With Carbery accurate with the boot, Johann Van Graan’s side were 14-0 ahead with only 10 minutes played.

Carbery’s penalty minutes later allowed the home side stretch their lead to 17 points, as the former Leinster Rugby man successfully kicked from the 10m line.

When Munster were awarded a penalty for winning a scrum against the head, Carbery opted to kick for the touchline. Billy Holland won the lineout which followed, allowing O’Donnell cover at the back of the scrum. With Munster charging for the Ulster line, the Tipperary flanker charged over for his second try of the night. Carbery’s 100% record of kicking for the posts ended with the ensuing conversion effort, as it hit the left upright and the ball faded wide. Munster were now 22-0 ahead and in sight of the four-try bonus point with 7 minutes remaining in the opening half.

That try came soon enough as wave after wave of Munster pressure saw the Ulstermen succumb when a fast ball out wide right gave Dan Goggin a gild-edged opportunity for his second five-pointer of the game. The centre duly obliged, touching down near the right hand post, giving Carbery an easier kick for the conversion. The Auckland-born playmaker added the extra two points which allowed Munster enter the dressing room at half time with a 29-0 lead and the bonus point already in the bag.

HT: Munster 29-0 Ulster.

Ulster finally got on the score sheet when centre Darren Cave broke through a poor Munster defensive effort, and to the relief of the travelling support, touched down for his side’s only try of this Guinness Pro14 tie. When Billy Burns comfortably converted, Dan McFarland’s side’s scoring was complete for the night.

A long ball from Joey Carbery found his captain Peter O’Mahony loitering with intent on the right wing, allowing the Corkman in for Munster’s fifth try of the game, and the team’s first score of the second half. A brilliant touchline-hugging conversion kick from Carbery increased Van Graan’s team’s lead to 36-7.

The loudest cheer of the night was reserved for Munster Rugby’s new hero and Guinness Man of the Match, Joey Carbery, when he scored his new team’s 6th try, before then converting for 43-7.

Sammy Arnold, who had replaced Rory Scannell, got in on the scoring act when claiming Munster’s 7th try of the game. Carbery’s replacement Ian Keatley had the easy task of tapping over for the conversion, pushing Munster onto the half century of points, 50-7.

Keith Earls crossed for another five-pointer before Alex Wootton scored another. With Keatley successfully converting both, the game ended on a scoreline of Munster 64 Ulster 7.

FT: Munster 64-7 Ulster.

Munster scorers:

Tries: Dan Goggin (2), Tommy O’Donnell (2), Peter O’Mahony, Joey Carbery, Sammy Arnold, Keith Earls, Alex Wootton.

Conversions: Carbery (5), Ian Keatley (3).

Penalties: Joey Carbery.

Ulster scorers:

Try: Darren Cave.

Conversion: Billy Burns.