Top 10 Christmas Presents for husband, brother, father or Grandad

This year, Christmas may not bring about the traditions so many of us enjoy. However, this perhaps gives us even more reason to mark the holidays with the perfect gifts. Here are 10 of the top Christmas presents for him in 2022.

Dingle Distillery Whiskey.

This is a Christmas where we are being urged to shop locally more than ever before. However, this does not mean we are limited in any way at all. In the field of whiskey, gin, and vodka, the Dingle Distillery’s artisan approach ensures we need not look too far for the perfect Christmas drink.

Furthermore, Dingle is also releasing its Fourth Single Pot Still Release whiskey, which will be available from November 5. Perfect timing for Christmas. With no confirmation of having pubs open this Christmas, make sure you have the right stock at home.

Sports Crests Prints.

Artist Vincent Devine has created a collection of re-imagined crests using his own unique interpretation and style. The four Irish provinces’ rugby crests feature in this collection and are all beautifully finished.

The prints are available in three sizes: 12 x 12 inch, 20 x 20 inch or 30 x 30 inch. Each print is printed on fine art archival paper.

Books.

An obvious option for a present for rugby fans have good options this year.

Bono’s autobiography was released earlier in the year. The front man from U2 has been promoting the book for months.

Both of the book on Kennys.ie.

Rugby World Cup tickets

In truth, this one is a challenge but would make any rugby fan very happy. Maybe ask on social media if anyone wants to sell tickets and you might get lucky.

Scratch Posters.

The idea of scratch maps where you scratch off a new country every time you visit one has become very popular in recent years.

Now, these posters can be found for almost anything. With people spending more and more time at home, why not get Him a scratch poster for 100 movies to watch?

Likewise, you can find one for any type of interest. For example, craft beers to taste, albums to listen to, or activities to try.

SmartWatch.

The age of the fancy leather-strapped or big-faced watches has passed. Instead, it’s all about how much you information you can fit on your wrist in the smallest amount of space. SmartWatches have become even more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic because of their built-in GPS systems.

Fitness fanatics can track every detail of their lifestyle. FitBit are the leading provider for this particular sector but Apple have come to rival them.

FitBit’s newest offering, the Versa 3, features heart-rate tracking, blood-oxygen sensors, sleep tracking, menstrual-cycle tracking, and built-in GPS. It’s also waterproof and has its own wireless payments system. On the other hand, those with iPhones want to go with the Series 6 which has all the same offerings but isn’t compatible with Android phones.

If the top of the market is beyond your reach, both FitBit and Apple also have mid-range alternatives that more than suffice and come with a selection of coloured straps.

Wireless Earphones/Headphones.

This one is in the same bracket as SmartWatches. This is a present that would just add so much convenience to someone’s life. Instead of fiddling with wires all of the time, he could be able to move freely.

If fitness is his thing, he can listen to music while he exercises without a wire bouncing off him or pulling the earphones out of his ear.

In fact, anyone can benefit from these as they could be used on a commute, a trip to the shops, or even for work. If people are working from laptops all day, they would surely be thankful for the freedom to be able to get up and move while still being connected to a call or video.

If someone is working from home, go one better and get them noise-cancelling headphones so they can block out the hustle and bustle of a house full of people.

Polaroid Cameras.

It would be very easy to fill this list with the latest savvy tech kit. But, everyone is getting more conscious of the time they are spending plugged into devices and so it may be an idea to offer people fun alternatives.

One example is with photographs. Now, everyone edits their photos on their phones or social media. Instead, people could find enjoyment in seeing physical photographs again.

Fujifilm’s Instax Instant Camera prints photos immediately. Give Christmas a physical feeling again and capture the festive moments in all their authenticity.

Personalised Glass.

Add a personal touch with an inscription on a pint glass or wine glass. Gifts.ie allow you to inscribe any message on a glass and even offer designs to add to it. For example, if he is a golfer, they offer a glass with a golfer engraved alongside a message.

Maybe even couple this present with a local beer. Black Donkey Brewing from Ballinlough, Co. Roscommon are making a name for themselves.

Local GAA Gear

Make sure you’re ready to support your local GAA Club with some gear in the club colours.

O’Neills now cover almost every club in the country on their website and you can easily find the perfect Christmas presents for him. The options extend beyond training jerseys and playing shorts for players. Jackets, hoodies, raincoats are just some of the options fans have to keep themselves covered at local games.

Furthermore, there has been a rise of local companies outfitting GAA teams. It would be worthwhile if your club already has a company offering local gear.

