U20 Rugby World Cup – Ireland team to play Italy – Kick off 2:30pm Wednesday

We have the starting team for Ireland U20s who on Italy tomorrow in his side’s final Pool B game of the World Rugby U20 World Championships.

Ireland are very unlikely to make the semi-finals with Australia already qualified from their group and South Africa and New Zealand both on 10pts in group C. 5th/6th playoff might be the best the side can achieve and that’s if they can get a win against a very strong Italian team.

The game takes place at the Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada in Santa Fe, kicking off at 2.30pm (Irish time), 10.30am (local).

The side, sponsored by PwC, sees a number of changes from the side that lost out to Australia on Saturday.

In the front-row, Josh Wycherley start alongside John McKee and Michael Milne.

Thomas Aherne comes into the second-row alongside Ryan Baird.

The back-row consists of David McCann, Ciaran Booth and Azur Allison.

Colm Reilly starts at scrum-half alongside Ben Healy who lines out at out-half.

Cormac Foley is named at centre alongside Liam Turner who will captain the side.

The back-three sees Rob Russell and Angus Kernohan on the wings, with Jake Flannery at full-back.

John Hodnett (knee) and Stewart Moore (shoulder) have returned home due to injury and are replaced in the squad by Shannon’s Luke Clohessy and UCD’s David Ryan and they are named amongst the replacements.

Ronan Watters is following return to play protocols after a head injury sustained against Australia and is therefore not available for selection for tomorrow’s game.

Ahead of the final Pool game, McNamara said;

“We are proud of the effort the players put in on Saturday against Australia given the circumstances, and the character they showed throughout the contest has to be commended. We have no doubt that they will dig deep again on Wednesday against the Italians.

Looking ahead to tomorrow, Italy have been, and are a very good side and they showed that against England on Saturday. They have been consistently competitive at this tournament over the last number of years.

The players are excited about the opportunity to get back out to play, and the focus is entirely on delivering a performance”.

Ireland U20 v Itay U20, World Rugby U20 World Championship, Pool B, (Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe, Tuesday, 4th June 2019, 3.30pm local time/7.30pm Irish time)

15. Jake Flannery (Shannon/Munster)

14. Angus Kernohan (Queen’s University/Ulster)

13. Liam Turner (Dublin University/Leinster) Captain

12. Cormac Foley (St.Mary’s College/Leinster)

11. Rob Russell (Dublin University/Leinster)

10. Ben Healy (Garryowen/Munster)

9. Colm Reilly (Buccaneers/Connacht)

1. Josh Wycherley (Young Munster/Munster)

2. John McKee (Old Belvedere/Leinster)

3. Michael Milne (UCD/Leinster)

4. Thomas Ahern (Shannon/Munster)

5. Ryan Baird (Dublin University/Leinster)

6. David McCann (Banbridge/Ulster)

7. Ciaran Booth (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

8. Azur Allison (Ballymena/Ulster)

Replacements:

16. Declan Adamson (Clontarf/Leinster)

17. Tom Clarkson (Dublin University/Leinster)

18. Charlie Ward (Clontarf/Leinster)

19. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Corinthians/Connacht

20. Charlie Ryan (UCD/Leinster)

21. Niall Murray (Buccaneers/Connacht)

22. Luke Clohessy (Shannon/Munster) *

24. Craig Casey (Shannon/Munster)

25. Jonathan Wren (Cork Constitution/Munster)

26. David Ryan (UCD/Leinster) *

27. Aaron O’Sullivan (UCD/Leinster) *

28. Max O’Reilly (Dublin University/Leinster) *

*Denotes uncapped at this level

Referee: Rasta Rasivhenge (SARU)

Ireland U20 World Rugby U20 Championships Fixtures and Results

Pool A

Ireland 42 – 26 England

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Tuesday 4th June 2019

Australia 45 – 17 Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Sunday 8th June, 2019

Italy v Ireland

Club de Rugby Atheneo Immaculada, Santa Fe

Saturday 12th June, 2019

KO: 10:30 (local) / 14:30 (Irish)

Semi-Finals / Play-Offs

Racecourse Stadium, Rosario OR Club Old Resian, Rosario

Monday 17th June 2019

Finals Day

Racecourse Stadium, Rosario / Club Old Resian, Rosario

Sunday 22nd June 2019

POOLS