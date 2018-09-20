Ulster and Munster ring the changes ahead of crucial games

So another weekend of rugby action in the Pro 14 is nearing upon us and teams have already been announced for some of the games taking place this weekend.

Munster will see CJ Stander make a welcome return to line up in his first appearance of the season when the Red Army take on the Cardiff Blues on Friday night at 7.35pm. However, Johann Van Graan has cracked the whip even further and has made half a dozen changes from the previous game. JJ Hanrahan, Rory Scannell, Jacob Taute, Mike Sherry and Jean Kleyn all come into the team after last weekends win over the Ospreys.

Ulster boss Dan McFarland has also opted to make half a dozen changes to his side for their game with the Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Friday at 6.15pm. Eric O’Sullivan and Angus Kernohan both have been playing with the academy but now look set to make their first Ulster starts having impressed off the bench in recent games. The remaining changes to the 15 come with Wiehahn Herbst coming in at tighthead, Matthew Rea as flanker, Dave Shanahan at scrum half and Willie Addison coming in at full back.

It promises to be yet another exciting weekend in the Pro 14 with all Irish provinces in action once more, Leinster will face Edinburgh on Saturday night at 7.35pm in the RDS while Connacht will face the Scarlets also on Saturday with a kick off of 5.15pm, this game will be shown on TG4 television.