Ulster v Racing 92 Heineken Champions Cup round 5, Saturday at 3:15pm.

Seated areas of the stadium are completely sold out for the fixture, but a limited number of terrace tickets are still available at ulsterrugby.com/buytickets.

Baloucoune is joined in the back three by Louis Ludik and Jacob Stockdale, who will earn his 50th Ulster cap. Stockdale is competition’s joint-top try-scorer (four) and is the only player to have scored in every round so far.

Stuart McCloskey and Will Addison are reunited in midfield, with John Cooney and Billy Burns named at scrumhalf and flyhalf respectively. Burns currently leads the way for assists in the Champions Cup (four).

Rory Best returns to captain the side from hooker and will pack down beside Marty Moore and Abbey Insurance Academy prop Eric O’Sullivan.

Alan O’Connor, one of just two players retained from the team that lost to Leinster last weekend, partners Kieran Treadwell in the second row.

Sean Reidy, the other player who was involved at the RDS, will line out alongside Jordi Murphy and Marcell Coetzee in the back row.

Rob Herring, Andy Warwick, Ross Kane, Ian Nagle and Nick Timoney are the forward replacements, while Dave Shanahan, Michael Lowry and Darren Cave are the backline reinforcements.

Ulster’s 1999 European Cup winning squad will be in attendance on Saturday and will be introduced to the crowd on the pitch just before 3.00pm.