Ulster welcome back five players from injury to face Leicester Tigers.

Ulster v Leicester

Heineken Champions Cup, Pool 4, Round 1

Kingspan Stadium, Ravenhill, Belfast @5:30pm, Saturday 13th October 2018

Ulster will hope to return to winning ways after two defeats in the InterPro’s away to Munster and at home to Connacht. They face a resurgent Leicester Tigers side, who have seen an upturn in fortunes since the appointment of Geordan Murphy.

Dan McFarland has been boosted by the return of five players from injury for tomorrow evenings match. Jordi Murphy, Will Addison, Craig Gilroy and Michael Lowry are all set to start, while Marty Moore will be expected to feature off the bench. Ulster have won all of their previous four home games against Leicester, with a healthy average of 23 points. However, they will need to be wary of the Tiger’s backline which features five England internationals – Ben Youngs, George Ford, Jonny May, Kyle Eastmond and Manu Tuilagi.

TEAMS

Both sides are due to be announced on Thursday lunchtime.

15 Jonah Holmes 14 Adam Thompstone 13 Manu Tuilagi 12 Kyle Eastmond 11 Jordan Olowofela 10 George Ford 9 Ben Youngs 1 Greg Bateman 2 Tom Youngs (c) 3 Dan Cole 4 Mike Williams 5 Harry Wells 6 Guy Thompson 7 Brendon O’Connor 8 Sione Kalamafoni Replacements

16 Tatafu Polota-Nau, 17 David Feao, 18 Joe Heyes, 19 Sam Lewis, 20 Tommy Reffell, 21 Sam Harrison, 22 Matt Toomua, 23 Gareth Owen.

