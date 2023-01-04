Ulster’s Marty Moore suffered a significant knee injury

2,001 total views, 2,001 views today

Marty Moore suffered a significant knee injury in Sunday’s BKT URC game against Munster. He will have an MRI scan on Tuesday.

He joins Will Addison (lower leg), Aaron Sexton (hand), Jude Postlethwaite (shoulder), Angus Curtis (knee), and David Shanahan (hamstring) on the list of players who are unavailable for selection this week due to injury.

Following their respective recent injuries, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, and Ian Madigan will reintegrate into team training this week, and availability for selection will be monitored through the week.

