Venue Update | Ulster v Stade Rochelais

1,905 total views, 1,905 views today

Ulster Rugby is continuing to take every possible step to preserve the playing surface ahead of this weekend’s Heineken Champions Cup fixture against reigning champions Stade Rochelais, scheduled to take place at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday 17 December (KO 5.30pm).

Frost covers have been on the pitch all week and additional measures such as heaters are being brought in. Efforts will continue, with sustained freezing temperatures forecast over the coming days.

The club is in regular contact with tournament organisers EPCR, and we will provide daily updates for supporters via our social media channels.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com