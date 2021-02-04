Video Interview with Connacht Rugby Coach Andy Friend

The guys over at The Master of None Podcast interviewed Connacht coach Andy Friend who signed a new two-year deal with the province.

Andy joins Stephen and Westy for a good old chat, about early days working with Eddie Jones, to being a head coach in Japan, going to the Olympics, and finally getting to Connacht. They also chatted about this season for Connacht and get his views on what has been an up and down year.

Luke Carty on his move to join the LA Giltinis

Luke Carty joined the lads to chat about his upcoming move to Los Angeles to play for the MLR’s newest team, the Giltinis. They also chatted about his time with Connacht and what he expects from his new life in Venice Beach.

