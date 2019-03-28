Video – Jacob Stockdale & Leo Cullen preview Ulster and Leinster

Leinster’s Leo Cullen and Ulster’s Jacob Stockdale preview Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup quarter-final against Ulster at Aviva Stadium (KO 5.45pm).

Looking at previous Heineken and Champions Cup records. Leinster have played 165 games in the competition winning 111, losing 49 and drawing 5. In them 165 fixtures they have amassed over 4.200 points. The biggest Leinster win in the competition came in 2004 beating French side Bourgoin. The heaviest defeat came three years ago in 2016, losing out to London Wasps by 53 points. The last time Leinster and Ulster met in the competition was 2012 and Leinster won by 42-14, this was in the final of the competition.

Leinster’s top scorer in the competition is Johnny Sexton with 36 points, followed by Sean Cronin on 30 points and Ross Byrne on 26 points. John Cooney is the top scorer for Ulster with 33 points, followed by Jacob Stockdale on 30 points and Will Addison on 18 points. Sexton has played 4 matches in the competition with goal kicking success at 94% compared to John Cooney’s who is just at a 67% scoring rate.

Some other facts that are quite interesting, In the pool stages Leinster averaged 34 points per game, compared to just 21 points for Ulster. In terms of metres made averages Leinster made 468.7m while Ulster made 424.4 metres on average. Lineout success Leinster were at 84% compared to 82% for Ulster.

The sides also ranked very high in scrum success rate, Leinster with a 96% success rate and Ulster 95% success rate. Sean Cronin has scored six tries and is Leinster’s top tryscorer, while Jacob Stockdale also has 6 tries and is Ulster’s top tryscorer in the competition. In terms of most carries James Ryan heads the table with 82, while he is followed by Will Addison on 78. Jacon Stockdale has made the most metres between the two sides at 423, he is followed by James Lowe on 387 however he played 2 games less. Marcell Coetzee is the top tackler on show here with 90 tackles.

Five Match Facts you may not know:

Leinster and Ulster have met just once in European competition. That was in 2012 when Leinster won the final easily 42-14.

Ulster have been eliminated by the Saracens on the past two occasions at this stage

Leinster have scored the most tries (27) and most points (207) in the pool stages this year.

Leinster have won 7 out of their 8 last quarter finals. They haven’t lost a home quarter final since losing in 2005 to Leicester

Ulster conceded just 38 penalties a competition low in their group stage games.