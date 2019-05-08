Video – James Ryan previews Leinster v Saracens – Heineken Cup Final

James Ryan previews the Heineken Champions Cup Final against Saracens at St James’ Park (Kick off Saturday, 5pm).

“We look at the referee coming into every game, I don’t think we ever over-analyse the officials. If we get our stuff right and paint the right pictures, the rest will look after itself. If we get our attacks and breakdown right, it won’t be a problem hopefully. Saracens get most of their turnovers not from on the ground, but from reefs, from big dominant tackles as opposed to poaches.

“That’s why we are going to need to be direct this week because if they are dominating us on the gainline, we can forget about who is refereeing us.”