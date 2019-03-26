Video – Leo Cullen preview Leinster v Ulster – Kick off 5:45pm Saturday

We have a video preview from Leo Cullen on his sides Champions Cup match against Ulster on Saturday at the Aviva, Start time 5:45pm.

“Guys are p*****d off,” Cullen admitted. They haven’t been picked, they come back a bit frustrated. They are the guys who often go best when they come back in because they have a real point to prove. I think the players all feel that they have a point to prove now. They are disappointed with how the campaign ended. Nobody is denying that, I don’t think.

“You get concerned about all sorts of things. You can’t control it. Over the last few years, I have watched the Six Nations, I just learned that you are better off trying to forget it and enjoy it as an Ireland fan. You’re better off because if you are worried about all these other things, you drive yourself a little bit demented. He has been great, I have to say. It’s just trying to get his body sorted and make sure he is in the best possible shape.

“He went into the campaign off the back of a bit of disrupted form really. He didn’t play since the Munster game, so it was a difficult lead-in for him.

“But at least he has played, got through and started all five games in the Championship.

“For us now, it’s about taking a bit of pressure off him. He was good last week. He’s getting himself sorted and on top of everything.”