Video Previews – Stuart Lancaster on Leinster v Saracens

We have a video preview for Saracens v Leinster in the Champions Cup rugby final, Stuart Lancaster talks about the treat the Premiership team will provide on Saturday kick off 5pm.

Form so far

Both have been irresistible to this point.

Saracens remain perfect, flying through to the final with seeming ease, scoring the most points in the competition. Their power game proved too much for Munster in the semi-final and their defence has been suffocating throughout.

Leinster’s route has been more complicated. After losing to Toulouse in the group stage, they edged Ulster by the slimmest of margins to reach the semi-finals. However, they resembled something like their imperious best as they eased past Toulouse on the second time of asking to reach the final.

Last Meeting

Leinster blew away Saracens in last year’s quarter-final with a clinical display of rugby in the second-half at the Aviva Stadium.

Star players James Lowe and Garry Ringrose bagged tries, as Leinster’s ruthless nature proved to be too much on the day in front of a home crowd.

A harsh lesson for Saracens who will not under-estimate Leinster’s European pedigree.

Key Players

International quality wherever you look.

A match-up for the ages in the engine-room, when two of the world’s elite Maro Itoje and James Ryan do battle at the coalface. Their combination of athleticism, raw-power and work-rate is rare in world rugby. A bruising head-to-head.

At 10, two master-controllers Johnny Sexton and Owen Farrell, both ice-cool on the big stage will be key to guiding their side to a win. Neither will be overawed by the occasion.

Finally, two British & Irish Lions that are very familiar with each other, Tadhg Furlong and Mako Vunipola, have redefined the role of the modern-day prop. Their all-round ability around the park could be the difference in the battle between two world-class packs.

Read more at https://www.premiershiprugby.com/2019/05/06/big-match-preview-champions-cup-final-saracens-v-leinster/#VqFJX4cCYGfmiYKd.99