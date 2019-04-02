Virgin secures live coverage of Champions Cup Semi-Final | Leinster v Toulouse

There was great news for Irish rugby fans that Leinster’s rugby match with Toulouse will be live on free to air tv.

Virgin Media Television has secured the rights to broadcast Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup Semi-Final against Toulouse on Sunday 21st April 2019.

Leinster will return to the Aviva Stadium for the Semi-Final after Toulouse beat Top 14 rivals Racing 92 in their Quarter Final.

Highlights of Munster’s Heineken Champions Cup Semi-final against Saracens will also be broadcast on Virgin Media One.

Further broadcast plans will be announced in due course.

Live coverage of Leinster v Toulouse, Heineken Champions Cup Semi- Final will air on Virgin Media One on Sunday 21st April 2019.