Wasps badly stung by mauling from Leinster Lions.

Leinster 52 Wasps 3

Heineken Champions Cup, Pool 1, Round 1

Friday 12th October, R.D.S Dublin @ 7:45pm

The reigning Champions issued a massive statement of intent to any would be challengers. They are on a mission to retain the trophy they earned in Bilbao five months ago, and although they may not admit it publicly, Leo Cullen’s squad will have their gaze firmly set on the final in St. James Park, Newcastle next May.

They played against a strong breeze in the first half and an early Sean Cronin try gave them an ideal start. The dominated territory for the majority of the half, but thanks largely to ferocious defence from Wasps, the scoreboard didn’t reflect their dominance until the closing moments of the half. Wasps Kiwi recruit Lima Sopoaga saw yellow for a deliberate knock on in the 38th minute and Leinster turned the screw. Tries either side of the half-time whistle from Luke Mc Grath and James Lowe ensured that by the time Sopoaga returned Leinster’s pressure had been translated into points. Now with a 21-3 lead the champions had established a stranglehold on the game.

McGrath and Lowe both had a brace of tries by the hour mark and the bonus point had already been secured. Such was the margin that Leo Cullen could afford to make seven changes with one eye on next weeks visit to Toulouse.

The eight try rout was completed when Jordan Larmour, Robbie Henshaw and Jack McGrath all added tries in the last ten minutes of the game to had Wasps their worst ever European defeat.