Wasps v Leinster team news. Heineken Champions Cup, round 6 – Sunday at 3:15pm

Leo Cullen’s Leinster side travel to Coventry riding high after taking back control of Pool 1 thanks to their bonus point 29 – 13 victory over Toulouse at the R.D.S. last Saturday. They now have a 3 point cushion over the French side ahead of their final pool game against bottom side Wasps.

The main talking point for Leinster this week revolves around injuries. On the plus side, Robbie Henshaw and Devin Toner both return to the starting fifteen, while Seán O’Brien is named on the bench. On the minus side, Luke McGrath’s injury has ruled him out for the foreseeable future. Jamison Gibson-Park slots in at scrum-half for Sunday’s match and 20-year-old Hugh O’Sullivan provides cover on the bench.

Jack McGrath also returns to the side as Cian Healy drops to the bench. Rory O’Loughlin makes way for Henshaw, while Scott Fardy drops to the bench to facilitate Toner’s return.