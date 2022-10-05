Watch Emerging Ireland play Airlink Pumas at 4pm Wednesday

18,832 total views, 1,328 views today

Watch Emerging Ireland live as they play Airlink Pumas at Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa, Wednesday 5th October 2022, kIcK off 16:00 (Irish time).

Emerging Ireland started their Toyota Challengecampaign with a 54-7 victory over the Griquas on Sunday and will take on the Pumas on Wednesday afternoon at Toyota Stadium (Kick-off 4pm Irish time, live on IrishRugby.ie).

Cian Prendergast, a member of the touring party leadership group, will fulfil the captain’s duties against the Pumas.

Prenderast will line out on the blindside flank with John Hodnett in the number seven jersey and James Culhanein the number eight slot. Cormac Izuchukwu and Brian Deeny are named at lock with Callum Reid, Diarmuid Barron and Roman Salanoa in the front row.

Michael McDonald and Jake Flannery will steer the team from half-back with Cathal Forde and Antoine Frisch in midfield. Ethan McIlroy is joined in the back field by Sevens duo Chay Mullins and Andrew Smith.

The replacements named are Dylan Tierney-Martin, Josh Wycherley, Sam Illo, Tom Ahern, David McCann, Ben Murphy, Jack Crowley and Shane Daly.

The match will be streamed live on IrishRugby.ie, while there will be updates on Irish Rugby social media channels.

Emerging Ireland v Airlink Pumas:

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, Wednesday 5th October, 2022, KO 4.00pm (Irish time)

15. Chay Mullins (Connacht/IQ Rugby)

14. Ethan McIlroy (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

13. Antoine Frisch (Munster)

12. Cathal Forde (Connacht/Corinthians)

11. Andrew Smith (Leinster/Clontarf)

10. Jake Flannery (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

9. Michael McDonald (Ulster)

1. Callum Reid (Ulster/Banbridge)

2. Diarmuid Barron (Munster/Garryowen)

3. Roman Salonoa (Munster/Shannon)

4. Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster/Ballynahinch)

5. Brian Deeny (Leinster/Clontarf)

6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht)(captain)

7. John Hodnett (Munster/UCC)

8. James Culhane (Leinster/UCD)

Replacements:

16. Dylan Tierney-Martin (Connacht/Corinthians)

17. Josh Wycherley (Munster/Young Munster)

18. Sam Illo (Connacht/Buccaneers)

19. Tom Ahern (Munster/Shannon)

20. David McCann (Ulster/Banbridge)

21. Ben Murphy (Leinster/Clontarf)

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)

23. Shane Daly (Munster/Cork Constitution)

Emerging Ireland Toyota Challenge Fixtures 2022:

Airlink Pumas vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Wednesday 5th October 2022, KO 16:00 (Irish time)

Toyota Cheetahs vs Emerging Ireland

Toyota Stadium, Bloemfontein, South Africa

Sunday 9th October 2022, KO 14:00 (Irish time)

