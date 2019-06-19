Watch LIVE for FREE: 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup Rugby Pool Draw

You can watch the draw 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup Pool Draw featuring Connacht, Ulster, Munster, and Leinster. Its starts at 1pm.

Saracens, Leinster Rugby and Toulouse will each be guaranteed a top ranking in Tier 1.

The clubs will be divided into four tiers of five and a preliminary draw will be conducted to establish Tier 1, with two of the three second-ranked clubs – Exeter Chiefs, Glasgow Warriors and ASM Clermont Auvergne – joining 2019 Heineken Champions Cup winners Saracens, Leinster and Toulouse in the top tier.

Once Tier 1 has been established, the remaining three tiers will fall into place. Tier 2 will include the three third-ranked clubs from the leagues – Gloucester Rugby, Munster Rugby and Lyon – as well as the second-ranked club which was not drawn into Tier 1 and the fourth-ranked club from the same league as the club which was not drawn into Tier 1.

Tier 3 will include the two clubs ranked fourth which are not in Tier 2 as well as the three fifth-ranked clubs from each league – Harlequins, Connacht Rugby and Racing 92.

Tier 4 is complete and contains the sixth-ranked clubs from each league – Bath Rugby, Benetton Rugby and Montpellier – as well as Sale Sharks and the Ospreys.

When the tiers are completed, the main draw for the five pools will be made and during the draw some clubs may have to be placed directly into a pool in order to ensure that the key principles apply.

The following clubs have qualified for the 2019/20 Heineken Champions Cup:

Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Saracens, Exeter Chiefs, Gloucester Rugby, Northampton Saints, Harlequins, Bath Rugby, Sale Sharks

Guinness PRO14 – Leinster Rugby, Glasgow Warriors, Munster Rugby, Ulster Rugby, Connacht Rugby, Benetton Rugby, Ospreys

TOP 14 – Toulouse, ASM Clermont Auvergne, Lyon, La Rochelle, Racing 92, Montpellier

The following clubs have qualified for the 2019/20 Challenge Cup:

TOP 14 – Castres Olympique, Stade Francais Paris, RC Toulon, Bordeaux-Bègles, Pau, Agen, Bayonne, Brive

Gallagher Premiership Rugby – Wasps, Bristol Bears, Worcester Warriors, Leicester Tigers, London Irish

Guinness PRO14 – Scarlets, Cardiff Blues, Edinburgh Rugby, Dragons, Zebre Rugby Club

Continental Shield – Enisei-STM, Rugby Calvisano

The event comperes in Lausanne will be Sarra Elgan (BT Sport) and Matthieu Lartot (France Télévisions) with Bryan Habana (Channel 4) and Dimitri Yachvili (beIN SPORTS) conducting the draws.