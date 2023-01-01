Will 2023 start with a bang or more of the same for Connacht?

2,002 total views, 2,002 views today

Connacht are back in URC action this weekend when they travel to face Leinster in the RDS.

The game will be played on New Year’s Day and Connacht will be hoping that 2023 will bring different results than they are used to against Leinster. Leinster sit atop of the URC table and have shown zero signs of slowing down. They are a team capable of beating you in so many ways. While they can blow you out of the water with ease, they are just as comfortable grinding out a hard-fought win like they did last weekend against Munster.

The Stats:

The stats do not look favourably on Connacht ahead of this game. Connacht have not performed very well against the provinces in 2022. The men from the west have only won two games against Irish opponents and both of those wins have been against Munster. On the opposite side of that, Leinster have won their last ten fixtures against Irish opponents, which is impressive when you think the strides Ulster have made and how motivated Munster are to beat them.

Leinster have also made the RDS an absolute fortress. Their only loss in the RDS since November 2021 was the one-point loss to the Bulls in last season’s semi-final. Having that record at home definitely gets in oppositions heads. Players visiting the RDS know that the chances are they will be defeated on that day. That can’t be easy to try and get out of your head. Knowing you will have to upset the odds to win can be equally motivating as it can be defeating. Connacht will have to face that mental challenge this week.

Connacht will be looking to find inspiration from their historic win from January 2021. Scary to think that was nearly two years ago now. Connacht had the perfect formula that day and everything clicked. That was not a fluke win. Connacht were the better team on that day, so they know its possible, just unlikely.

The Teams:

Illness has struck the Connacht team and has targeted some big names. Finlay Bealham, Mack Hansen and Josh Murphy have all been ruled out due to illness. Bundee Aki is on a down week due to his involvement with the Irish squad so he will be a huge loss. While I am happy with Connacht’s depth, missing those big names against the best team in the league is a huge ask.

The front row for Connacht of Dooley, Heffernan and Robertson-McCoy will have to have a big game. It’s a lot to ask Robertson-McCoy to come in from the cold and have a great game against Leinster. It will take a spirited performance from him. The Murray brothers starting in the second row is great to see. Niall is still young but now has plenty of experience to try and help his younger brother navigate the game. Prendergast moves to six which I would think is his strongest position at the moment. Hurley Langton and Butler fill out the remainder of the back row.

Blade and Carty pair up at nine and ten. Blade is in great form but will need his pack to give him good ball for him to assert himself on the game. If Connacht are to have any chance, they will need a huge game from Jack. Like Blade, if Jack is to impact this game, he will need his pack to hold their own against Leinster. If they do, then Jack needs to kick smart and have a better day with the boot then last week.

Porch and Kilgallen on the wings are a solid pairing. Both are good defenders, and both have bundles of pace. The Connacht attack has been stuck in first gear for a while now so let’s hope Connacht can get these lads the ball in space and in attacking areas. A centre partnership of Hawkshaw and Farrell is one that does not have much experience together. Both are good players and having Hawkshaw as an extra kicking option in open play is a good thing. Farrell is a powerful runner with the ball and looks to off-load when possible. If he can free that arm and pop the ball to someone than Connacht can make big gains.

Tiernan O’Halloran starts at full-back. He is splitting fans on whether he should be starting anymore. He has shown glimpses this year of form, but it is evident he is not the player he was. Is he the best option for Connacht at full back? I personally would say no but the Connacht coaching staff obviously disagree. The bench is a very strong one actually. All players that could come off the bench and make an impact and I would imagine all will feature at some stage.

Leinster have mixed in some young faces with some world class talent. Something very few teams can do. Johnny Sexton starts as does Gibson-Park. While there are some young players Connacht will look to exploit, there is a lot more players on that Leinster team that Connacht would have rather not seen.

What I want:

Expecting a win as a Connacht fan this weekend is silly. Connacht are playing one of the best teams in the world. The main thing I would like to see this weekend is a performance that fans can be happy with. That doesn’t mean dominating Leinster, again, that’s unrealistic. What I would like is the pack to hold their own, go after Leinster at the line-out and battle at the scrum. Connacht need to find the confidence at the set piece that we saw earlier in the season. A win this weekend would be an absolute steal and a huge bonus for the remainder of the season. A losing bonus point is a much more attainable goal. At the start of the year, this game would not have been circled as a huge points haul. Will 2023 start with a bang or will it be more of the same for Connacht?

