Worcester Warriors v Bristol Bears – Live on BT Sport – kick off 3pm

Today’s live TV rugby game sees Worcester Warriors host Pat Lamb’s Bristol Bears in the Gallagher Rugby Premiership, with a 3pm kick-off.

Worcester have won just one of their last six Gallagher Rugby Premiership games, a 44-37 success at Leicester in round 4. The Warriors most recent victory at Sixways in the tournament was against Harlequins in round 21 last season.

Bristol Bears, for whom Ian Madigan returns at fly-half this afternoon, have only victory in their last four Premiership Rugby fixtures was 20-13 at home to Harlequins in round 4.

Bristol’s most recent away victory came at Hartpury in round 22 of last year’s RFU Championship, so they will hope to improve on that statistic as they travel to Sixways for the BT Sport live match.

The last seven meetings between the two clubs in all competitions have been evenly split with three wins apiece plus a draw. Bristol have only ever won twice at Sixways, in Premiership Rugby in September 2006 and in the Championship in April 2015.

Worcester Warriors:

Pennell, Heem, Venter, Mills, Adams, Weir, Hougaard, Black, Singleton, Schonert, Bresler, Barry, Mama, Lewis, Van Velze.

Replacements: Taufete’e, Bower, Kerrod, Phillips, Hill, Heaney, Lance, Humphreys.

Bristol Bears:

Kirchner, Morahan, Hurrell, Piutau, Leiua, Madigan, Uren; Thomas, Thacker, Afoa, Holmes, Joyce, Luatua, Smith, Lam.

Replacements: Fenton-Wells, Woolmore, Armstrong, Jeffries, Thomas, Stirzaker, Sheedy, Edwards.