World Rugby to introduce new format

World Rugby could be set to change the format which would end the tours on which sides take in the autumn for example – New Zealand tour in November to the Northern hemisphere for autumn Internationals.

The French media outlet Midi Olmpique reports that from 2020, World Rugby want to introduce a League of Nations format which will involve the top 12 teams in Wod Rugby. Vice President of World Rugby Agustin Pichot who is behind the idea would see the 12 teams divided up into four groups of three teams. This would then see three pool games, along with a semi final and final. The report goes on to say that the first edition would be played in the northern hemisphere, however it would be played alternately.

The groups would also be in different countries. World Rugby chiefs are to be meeting this week where something may be decided upon then. It would be great if something like this would be introduced.

Speaking to media, World Rugby CEO, Brett Kosper said that over half of International games are friendlies, however he did say that the calendar will not be changed. He said “There is a number of models out there but I think ultimately ( a North versus South competition) would help add more meaning to a Six Nations or a Championship so it could only be good news for everyone”. He went on further to say ” We’re looking at a number of different potential models but certainly the calendar isn’t something we are seeking to change”.

There also been rumours that the 2023 World Cup may be expanded to 24 teams. Kosper speaking of this said “We are always looking from an expansive point of view, rather than reducing so its just a question of when rather than if” He said “We (World Rugby) want to make sure the teams are competitive enough to move to a 24 team tournament, he continued, We have assumed 20 for 2023 but we could change that between now and then.