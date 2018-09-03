0’Connor leaves Leicester one game into new season

Former Leinster Rugby head coach Matt O’Connor has left English Premiership side Leicester Tigers just one game into the new season the club have announced.

He is to replaced on an interim basis with Geordan Murphy the assistant coach taking charge while coaches Mark Bakewell, Boris Stankovich and Brett Deacon. O’Connor had been in charge at Welford Road since April 2017 and also had a spell at the club as a player. However, he departs after the Tigers got hammered at the weekend by 40-6 to Exeter on the opening weekend of the season.

Leicester Tiger chairman Peter Tom said “Matt was appointed Head coach in April 2017, on the basis of his previous Premiership experience and his knowledge of the club. He went on to say ” We believe the time is right to make this change in the best interests of the Tiger’s moving forward”.

O’Connor was successful at Leinster winning a Pro 12 title at the time in 2014. However, he was subsequently sacked at the end of the following campaign. He then went on to coach Queensland Reds in Australia in Australia before he took up the reigns with the Tigers last year. It remains to be seen whether or not he will take up another role in the coming weeks with a another club or not.