2018 Super Rugby Quarter-Finals Details

After 19 Rounds and 120 matches of the regular season the quarter-finalists for the 2018 Super Rugby tournament have been confirmed by SANZAAR.

The four quarter-final hosts: The three Conference Winners — ranked 1 to 3 based on total tournament points; and the best wildcard team (based on total tournament points and regardless of Conference) ranked 4.

The four away quarter-finalists: The four next best wildcard teams (based on total tournament points and regardless of Conference) ranked 5 to 8.

The Crusaders finished the regular season as New Zealand Conference winners and the highest ranked team in the tournament thanks to 14 wins, while in the South African Conference the winner was determined when the Lions beat the Bulls on Saturday. In the Australian Conference the Waratahs finished top despite a last week loss to the Brumbies. The last quarter-final host was also determined on the last weekend of action when the Hurricanes, despite a loss to the Chiefs, finished as the best wildcard team to be ranked fourth at the end of the regular season.

The four wildcards earning quarter-final and ranking places 5 to 8 are the Chiefs, Highlanders, Jaguares (who make their Super Rugby finals debut) and Sharks who all won in the last week of the tournament to cement their places.

The Quarter-Finalists and their rankings are:

1. Crusaders – New Zealand Conference Winners

2. Lions – South African Conference Winners

3. Waratahs – Australian Conference Winners

4. Hurricanes

5. Chiefs

6. Highlanders

7. Jaguares

8. Sharks

2018 Super Rugby Quarter-final Draw

QF1: Crusaders [1] versus Sharks [8]

QF2: Hurricanes [4] versus Chiefs [5]

QF3: Lions [2] versus Jaguares [7]

QF4: Waratahs [3] versus Highlanders [6]

Quarter-final Match Schedule

Fri July 20: Hurricanes v Chiefs, Westpac Stadium, Wellington

Sat July 21: Crusaders v Sharks, AMI Stadium, Christchurch

Sat July 21: Waratahs v Highlanders, Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Sat July 21 Lions v Jaguares, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg

Semi-Final Draw:

Pre-determined draw as follows (highest ranked team to host):

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Final Draw:

(highest ranked team to host):

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF 2