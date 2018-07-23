2018 Super Rugby Quarter-Finals Highlights

Following the completion of the four quarter-finals the semi-finalists for the 2018 Super Rugby tournament have been confirmed by SANZAAR in accordance with the tournament rules.
Semi-Final 1: Winner Quarter-Final 1 v Winner Quarter-Final 2
Semi-Final 2: Winner Quarter-Final 3 v Winner Quarter-Final 4
The Semi-Final hosts are the winners of the quarter-finals with the higher finals ranking.
Quarter-Final Results
Quarter-Final 1: Crusaders [1] beat Sharks [8] 40-10 in Christchurch
Quarter-Final 2: Hurricanes [4] beat Chiefs [5] 32-31 in Wellington
Quarter-Final 3: Lions [2] beat Jaguares [7] 40-23 in Joahnnesburg
Quarter-Final 4: Waratahs [3] beat Highlanders [6] 30-23 in Sydney
Semi-Final Draw
Semi-Final 1: Saturday 28 July
Crusaders [1] v Hurricanes [4] at AMI Stadium, Christchurch
Semi-Final 2: Saturday 28 July
Lions [2] v Waratahs [3] at Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg
Final Draw: (highest ranked team to host):
Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF 2