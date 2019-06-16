2019 Super Rugby – Details of Knockout Stages

At the end of 18 Rounds and 120 matches of the Super Rugby regular season, the quarter-finalists for the 2019 Super Rugby competition have been confirmed, with the very last match of the season when the Bulls beat the Lions to earn a bonus point win in Pretoria, needed to confirm the line-up.

The four quarter-final hosts:

The three Conference Winners – ranked 1 to 3 based on total tournament points; and the best wildcard team (based on total tournament points and regardless of Conference) ranked 4.

The Crusaders finished the regular season as New Zealand Conference winners for the third year in a row, and the highest ranked team in the tournament, finishing on 58 points after 11 wins. The Jaguares won the South African Conference for the first time finishing with 11 wins and 51 points. In the Australian Conference, the Brumbies finished top with 10 wins and 48 points. The last quarter-final host spot is taken by the Hurricanes who finished second in New Zealand Conference with 53 points.

The four away quarter-finalists:

The four next best wildcard teams (based on total tournament points and regardless of Conference) ranked 5 to 8.

Therefore the four teams earning quarter-final places and ranking places 5 to 8 are: Bulls 41 points (South African Conference); Sharks 37 points (South African Conference); Chiefs 36 points (New Zealand Conference); and Highlanders 36 points (New Zealand Conference).

The Quarter-Finalists and their rankings are as follows:

1. Crusaders.

2. Jaguares.

3. Brumbies.

4. Hurricanes.

5. Bulls.

6. Sharks.

7. Chiefs.

8. Highlanders.

2018 Super Rugby Quarter-Final Details

QF1: Crusaders [1] versus Highlanders [8] – Friday, 21st June 2019, Christchurch Stadium, Christchurch.

QF2: Hurricanes [4] versus Bulls [5] – Saturday, 22nd June 2019, Westpac Stadium, Wellington.

QF3: Jaguares [2] versus Chiefs [7] – Friday 21st June 2019, Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires.

QF4: Brumbies [3] versus Sharks [6] – Saturday, 22 June 2019, GIO Stadium, Canberra.

Semi-Final Draw:

The pre-determined semi-final draw is as follows (highest ranked team to host):

SF1: Winner QF1 v Winner QF2

SF2: Winner QF3 v Winner QF4

Final Draw:

(highest ranked team to host):

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF 2.