2019 Super Rugby Semi-Finalists Confirmed

The last four teams in the 2019 Super Rugby Championship have now been confirmed following the completion of the four quarter-finals.

In accordance with SANZAR rules, the semi-finalists are paired as follows:

Semi-Final 1: Winner Quarter-Final 1 v Winner Quarter-Final 2

Semi-Final 2: Winner Quarter-Final 3 v Winner Quarter-Final 4

The Semi-Final hosts are the winners of the quarter-finals with the higher finals ranking.

Quarter-Final Results

Quarter-Final 1: Crusaders [1] beat Highlanders [8] 38-14 in Christchurch.

Quarter-Final 2: Hurricanes [4] beat Bulls [5] 35-28 in Wellington.

Quarter-Final 3: Jaguares [2] beat Chiefs [7] 21-16 in Buenos Aires.

Quarter-Final 4: Brumbies [3] beat Sharks [6] 38-13 in Canberra.

Semi-Final Draw

Semi-Final 1: Saturday 29 June

Crusaders [1] v Hurricanes [4] @ Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.

Semi-Final 2: Friday 28 June

Jaguares [2] v Brumbies [3] @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires.

Final Draw: (highest ranked team to host):

Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF 2.