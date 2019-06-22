2019 Super Rugby Semi-Finalists Confirmed

The last four teams in the 2019 Super Rugby Championship have now been confirmed following the completion of the four quarter-finals.
In accordance with SANZAR rules, the semi-finalists are paired as follows:
Semi-Final 1: Winner Quarter-Final 1 v Winner Quarter-Final 2
Semi-Final 2: Winner Quarter-Final 3 v Winner Quarter-Final 4
The Semi-Final hosts are the winners of the quarter-finals with the higher finals ranking.
Quarter-Final Results
Quarter-Final 1: Crusaders [1] beat Highlanders [8] 38-14 in Christchurch.
Quarter-Final 2: Hurricanes [4] beat Bulls [5] 35-28 in Wellington.
Quarter-Final 3: Jaguares [2] beat Chiefs [7] 21-16 in Buenos Aires.
Quarter-Final 4: Brumbies [3] beat Sharks [6] 38-13 in Canberra.
Semi-Final Draw
Semi-Final 1: Saturday 29 June
Crusaders [1] v Hurricanes [4] @ Orangetheory Stadium, Christchurch.
Semi-Final 2: Friday 28 June
Jaguares [2] v Brumbies [3] @ Jose Amalfitani Stadium, Buenos Aires.
Final Draw: (highest ranked team to host):
Final: Winner SF1 v Winner SF 2.