All Blacks prove to strong for Pumas

New Zealand pushed all the way by a strong Argentinian outfit in Nelson on Saturday but they eventually prevailed winning 46-24.

TJ Perenara was the match winner as he scored a try in each half for the All Blacks, while he also went on to make a try saving tackle on Matias Moroni, while also clearing a loose ball from the goal area as they were put under severe pressure from the Pumas. Kieran Read, Nehe Milner-Skudder, Shannon Frizell and Jack Goodhue also scored tries for the All Blacks. However, they were dealt some massive blows in the game with injuries to Brodie Retallick and Ngani Laumape who suffered arm and leg injuries respectively. Argentina fly half Nicolas Sanchez scored 14 points in the game to surpass Felippe Contepomi’s record to become his countries highest scorer in world rugby. Ramiro Moyana and Emiliano Boffeli also crossed for tries.

The All Blacks lead 15-7 at the interval, with Milner-Skudder’s try the highlight of the first half. Perenara also crossed the white wash. Moyana got the Argentina try inside the first 15 minutes but New Zealand deservedly led at the break albeit narrowly. Mo’unga kicked his second penalty on the resumption and the lead was 18-7 but Sanchez scored after Frizzell overturned the ball on the All-Blacks 22 metre area. New Zealand were getting their scores a bit more easier and exploited their opposition defence far more easier, Kieran Read scored a try in the corner after Ben Smith’s run set him, Perenara got his second try of the game then after he was assisted by Anton Lienert-Brown. Boffeli crossed the line to cut the gap but the final six minutes is what decided the outcome of the game as the All-Blacks ran in two tries courtesy of Goodhue and Frizzell.

Speaking to the media in a post match interview All-Blacks captain Kieran Read said “The Argies really brought it to us today, and we expected that,”. The number eight went on to say further out “Look at the scoreboard, we went alright there but not up to our high standards I guess. To take a bonus point win, we’re stoked with that.” Agustin Creevy Argentina’s captain was very positive after the game and he said “We feel good, we feel strong, we will continue. We had a lot of opportunities and we had a good result. We need to improve, we are building a good team, good rugby.”

Next up for New Zealand is a home game with South Africa in Wellington on September 15th, while for Argentina they play Australia also on the 15th of September at Robina Stadium.