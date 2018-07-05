Chris Ashton returns to England to join Sale Sharks

Chris Ashton is returning to his north-west of England roots after spells at Northampton, Saracens and Toulon, as he joins Sale Sharks for the coming season.

“This really feels like ‘going home’. I’ve always thought, in the back of my mind, that I’d return to the North (of England) to play rugby and I’m delighted to be joining Sale Sharks” the prolific try-scorer said.

Ashton made 72 appearances for the Warriors in Super League, amassing 120 points, between 2005 and 2007, and represented England Rugby League four times, scoring three tries, before moving to the 15-man code with Northampton Saints in 2007.

After scoring 467 points in 110 games with the Saints, he transferred to Saracens in 2012, with his 230 points from 105 games being a major contribution to the success of the North London club.

After playing last season in France with Toulon, adding another 115 points to his personal tally, Ashton returns to his native country. He has 19 tries to his name from his 39 England caps.

He recently notched a hat-trick for the Barbarians against England at Twickenham, including his trademark ‘Splash’ dive when grounding the ball.