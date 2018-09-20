Cipriani fails to make England training squad

Danny Cipriani has been left out of the England squad for the three day training camp which will begin this Sunday in Bristol.

Cipriani has had a torrid time in recent weeks after been convicted of common assault and resisting arrest and fined a total of £4,000 following an incident outside a nightclub that took place during Gloucesters pre-season tour to Jersey in August.

Cipriani started at outhalf in England’s most recent game against South Africa in June and he has produced an excellent start for his club, despite this Eddie Jones has opted to keep him out of his plans for this training camp which he has named 36 men. Manu Tuilagi has been named in the squad for the first time in over a year after a dreadful run of injuries. Indeed he had a number of groin and knee problems which have meant he hasn’t had made a start in an England shirt since 2014. However, he came on as a substitute against Wales two years ago. However, the Leicester Tigers man has started all three games this season for his club, he actually went on to score against Newcastle in a quality performance.

Speedster Chris Ashton is included in the squad despite currently in the middle of a 7 week ban, which was given to him following a poor tip tackle in Sale Sharks pre season game against French side Castres. Ashton has yet to start or play a competitive game for Sale since joining from French Giants Toulon, however Eddie Jones is key to give him a chance before he selects his squad for the Autumn International series on October 18th.

Dan Cole and James Haskell are other big names not to be named in the squad as Jones look to build a strong squad heading into the Autumn Internationals and Six Nations and the World Cup thereafter.