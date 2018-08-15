England duo ruled out of Autumn internationals

England’s Eddie Jones is sure to feel the heat now in the coming months with news that Bath duo Anthony Watson and Johnathan Joseph will play no part in the November internationals owing to injury.

Watson ruptured his Achilles during England’s defeat to Ireland way back in March, while his team mate Joseph twisted his ankle in a loss to the Saracens in April. The Bath Director of Rugby. Todd Blackadder said that Watson had underwent a second surgery for the injury and that he is also a doubt for the 2019 Six Nations. Joseph may make a return around Christmas. Blackadder said of the injuries “The initial surgery didn’t take basically, (he needed) another tear to have surgery again. He’s had to start afresh and it was done about a month ago,” “JJ (Joseph) is still on track. He’ll be somewhere around Christmas time… It’s hard to put a timeline on these .”

The duo are expected now to miss games against South Africa, New Zealand, Japan and Australia. A lot of injuries to players from Bath have came from the England training which led to a war of words between Jones and Blackadder. However speaking about this Blackadder said “There will be lessons learned on both sides on how we get the best out of all our players,””Hopefully common sense will prevail and we send players (to England) in the best possible nick they can be and we just hope that is reciprocated.”

Jones will be under massive pressure in November with three big games of rugby ahead of him. He will be under pressure after failing to deliver in the Six Nations this year no doubt.