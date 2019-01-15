English clubs looking to join Pro 14 rugby tournament

Wales Online are reporting that English clubs are set to launch a bid to join the Pro 14. It has been revealed that the proposed move has come about as multi million pound owned Championship clubs are eyeing up their next move amid reports that they will be denied entry to the Gallagher English Premiership.

One such team is the Ealing Trailfinders. They are a mega rich side and are second in the championship table behind London Irish. They are hoping to be promoted. However, they would be open to joining the Pro 14 alongside the Irish, Scottish, Welsh and South African sides that are already playing in the competition.

Mike Gooley one of the owners at Ealing Trailfinders has put 25 million in the club and he revealed the plans. Gooley’s investment has seen his side go up through the divisions, rising from the lower league in London to the Championship. Gooley speaking to the Mail newspaper said “The business or ring fencing is absolutely counter to the spirit of sport, it may also be unlawful”. He said our (Ealing Rugby) first aspirations would be to play in the Premiership and their second would be the Pro 14. He said “Perhaps the Pro 14 would be a second aspiration, we have looked at the Pro 14 because they would accept our stadium”.

Ealing as well as fellow clubs Nottingham, Coventry and the Cornish Pirates are said and ready to take legal action if the English Premiership gets rid of relegation. However, this may not happen given the clubs have came out and said they would play in the Pro 14. There has been proposals by Guinness Pro 14 officials to say they are going to expand even further, having already brought in two South African sides in 2017. An additional three South African sides have also been mentioned, while chiefs have also said they would love to bring the competition to the USA .

It remains to be seen what will come out of this only time will tell I would imagine.