Ledesma named Argentina rugby boss

Mario Ledesma has been named as the new head coach of the Argentina rugby team.

The former Argentinian hooker has played at the highest level for several clubs and of course his country and will replace Daniel Hourcade who stepped down from the job in June after to losses against Wales left his side with just two wins from seventeen games. Ledesma played in 4 Rugby World Cup’s for his native country from the year 1999 to 2016. Since retiring from the game he has coached several top sides in both the Northern and Southern hemisphere. He coached at French clubs Stade Francais and Montpelier as well Australian side New South Wales Waraths and of course Argentinian side Jaguares.

Ledesma is looking forward to lifting Argentine rugby, which in fairness has gone way downhill since the World Cup of 2007 where they finished third. Ledesma speaking about the new job said “I was fortunate to represent my country many times as a player and now I am proud to be the captain of the ship”. He continued further and said someone must take responsibility, he said “I am not intimidated (by the role). One must be responsible, ready to make sacrifices and to work. We have a huge challenge ahead.”

Argentina will face Joe Schmidt’s Ireland in the Autumn Series International on November 10th this year, before they take on France and Scotland in their other two games in the series.