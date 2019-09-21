Rugby World Cup: Australia survive Fiji scare in 39-21 win

Australia beat Fiji in Sapporo Dome in the early hours of Saturday morning as they ran out 39-21 winners.

Australia were pushed all the way as they trailed by a converted try with 62 minutes played. However, it was the Aussie line-out and scrums that eventually took its toll on the Fijians. Silatolu Tovu driven over the line on both occasions by his Australian teammates.

Fiji took an early foothold in the game and led by 8-0 inside the first 10 minutes. Joshua Tuisova sprinted clear down the right wing before laying the ball off to Peceli Yato who finished for a try. It looked to be all Fiji, but Michael Hooper then got a try for Australia against the run of play, he side stepped from close range over the line. Fiji hit back almost instantly though this time with two penalties from Ben Volavola. Australia looked to be coming more and more into the game and they got a try when Reece Hodge crossed over.

Fiji got on the scoreboard early in the second half with a gifted try. A poor midfield move lead to the ball going Nayacalevu who shrugged off a couple of Australian defenders before sprinting half the pitch to touch down under the posts. Australia wore down the Fijians though as line-out pressure eventually told when Latu crossed over. Fiji were reduced to 14 then when Levani Botia was given a yellow card. Australia then went on to score a similar try from Latu. The floodgates were nowopened and Samu Kerevi and Marika Koroibete finished the scoring with two well taken tries.