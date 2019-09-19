Rugby World Cup: Five best bets New Zealand v South Africa

It is a massive game in the context of things with the winner likely to finish top of the group and would probably mean they face Scotland in the quarter-finals. (I am predicting Ireland to beat Scotland obviously). With that in mind and ahead of the first big game of the World Cup I have decided to look at the five best bets for the game which takes place at 10.45 on Saturday.

1. Seevu Reece First Tryscorer : Seevu Reece is the favourite for the top tryscorer of the tournament and he is favourite here to get the first try of the game. At 15/2 it is worth a few quid.

2. South Africa +6 : The reason I select this market is because the recent meetings between the sides have been close. The most recent meeting ended in a 16-16 draw. I think South Africa at +6 is the value bet. This is even money at present.

3. New Zealand Winning Margin 1-5 points: I think New Zealand will win but they won’t run riot. This market appeals to me at odds of 9/2 it also represents value.

4. New Zealand Half Time Margin 1-7 points : New Zealand tend to start games strongly and I think they will here to. They will want to lay down a marker to the South Africans. I expect them to be leading at the break within the above margin. Its available at 2/1.

5. Kieran Read to score a try and New Zealand to win: This is a good bet in my opinion as Read can come up with the goods in big games. So you couldn’t rule him out crossing the line against the Springboks. The odds for this are 15/2.