South African Damian Willemse to provide cover for injured Saracens duo

South African fly-half Damian Willemse, who can also play centre and full-back, joins Gallagher Premiership side Saracens on a short-term deal fom Super Rugby franchise The DHL Stormers as cover for injured duo Alex Goode (foot) and Max Malins (broken foot).

Having come through the Western Province ranks, Willemse was included in the Stormers squad for the 2017 season just months after finishing school at Paul Roos Gymnasium.

Willemse made his debut for the Cape Town outfit aged 18, he has since featured 30 times, accumulating 143 points.

The 21-year-old’s form was rewarded with an international debut for the Springboks against Argentina in the 2018 Rugby Championship and he has since earned a further four caps.

An exciting talent with an eye-catching step and great ability from the boot, Willemse will be at Allianz Park for three months.

“We’re grateful to Western Province for allowing Damian to play his rugby at Saracens for the next three months,” Director of Rugby Mark McCall said.

“He is a young talent and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the club.”