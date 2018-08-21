Top 5 Fly-Halves in World Rugby

1. Beauden Barrett – Barrett is the complete number 10 in my eyes, he brings so much to the game. At just 27 years of age he has achieved everything in the game. Barrett currently plays for the Hurricanes in Super Rugby while also playing for Taranaki. In 112 appearances to date he has scored over 1,000 points for the Hurricanes. He made his debut for the All-Blacks in 2012 and has played 65 times thus far for them scoring 465 points. He is all that is good about New Zealand and he also has a few tricks in his locker which makes him the complete player in my eyes.

2. Johnny Sexton – Sexton is the best fly half in Europe at the minute in my opinion. He been at the pinnacle of Ireland’s greatest days, we all remember that drop goal in Paris a few months ago absolutely superb. Rugby betting odds suggest he has every chance of getting a world cup final next year. He has been leading figure for Leinster also who went on to win the Champions Cup last season. Despite in his thirties now has several more years of rugby left.

3. Owen Farrell – The England fly-half can play at 10 or 12 so is adaptable. At just 25 years of age he is yet to reach his peak years. The Saracens club man has the potential to become of the best players in World Rugby. He has amassed a total of 690 points in 61 games for England, while he has also been on two Lions tours making 4 appearances.

4. Bernard Foley – The 28 year old Waraths club man is a force to be reckoned with in World Rugby as easily makes the list for me. He is a superb goal kicker and his accuracy tells its own story. He has played 58 times for the Wallabies since his debut in 2013 and he has gone on to score over 580 points. At 28 he will be hitting his peak form now.

5. Handre Pollard – The South African at just 24 has still a bit to prove but he will be a massive player in a few years for the South African side. He currently plays with the Bulls in Super Rugby. He has scored 437 points in 48 games, while for the national side he has scored 250 points in 30 games. A long career ahead of him in the green and gold I would suspect.