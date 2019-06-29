Warren Gatland is named new Head Coach of the Gallagher Chiefs in New Zealand.

Warren Gatland, currently coaching Wales through to the end of the Rugby World Cup 2019, has been confirmed as the new Head Coach of the Gallagher Chiefs, having signed a four-year deal with the New Zealand side.

The former Waikato Rugby Union head coach and Chiefs Rugby Club technical advisor has been in charge of the Welsh national side since 2008 where he has been instrumental to the success of the Welsh national side as they won four Six Nations Titles, including three Grand Slams, the most recent in 2019.

His ongoing success with Wales led to his appointment as Head Coach of the British & Irish Lions 2017 tour of New Zealand, where they drew the Series against the All Blacks. Recently Gatland was announced as Head Coach for his third tour with the side in 2021 to South Africa.

Gatland said he was grateful for the chance to return home to New Zealand to coach a side he has a strong connection to.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to come back home. The opportunity to come back as head coach of the Gallagher Chiefs is something that I am really looking forward to. The Gallagher Chiefs are well known for the success they’ve had both on and off the field and the really loyal support they have from everyone within the Chiefs region.”

Following his playing career Gatland coached in Scotland and Ireland before being named coach of the Irish national side early in 1998 which he held to the end of 2001. Gatland then went onto coach London Wasps in 2002 and in early 2005 returned to New Zealand to coach Waikato to a national provincial championship. In December 2007 Gatland became head coach of Wales, winning the Grand Slam in his first season and leading Wales to their first victory at Twickenham in 20 years. Gatland guided Wales to the World Cup semi-final in 2011, before winning a second Grand Slam in 2012, a prelude to his appointment as Lions coach in September that year.

Gatland will return to New Zealand after he has completed his RWC2019 duties with Wales to begin his new role as Gallagher Chiefs head coach for the 2020 Investec Super Rugby season. His four-year deal to 2023 will include a break to coach the British & Irish Lions in 2021.