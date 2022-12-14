Aidomo Emakhu transfers from Shamrock Rovers to Millwall

2,007 total views, 2,007 views today

Shamrock Rovers have confirmed the transfer of striker Aidomo Emakhu to EFL Championship side Millwall.

Aidomo (19) signed for the Hoops in 2020, playing with our U19 Academy team and progressed through to the First Team last year.

Aidomo was given his debut for the senior team by Stephen Bradley in May 2021 against Derry City. Aidomo scored a memorable last-minute winner for the Hoops against KF Teuta in the UEFA Europa Conference League in August, earning himself his first senior start against Longford Town shortly afterwards.

All at the club wish Aidomo all the very nest of luck in his future 🤝 l We have reached an agreement with @MillwallFC for the transfer of striker Aidomo Emakhu to the English Championship club for an undisclosed fee. Wishing you all the best in the UK, @AidomoE 💚 — Shamrock Rovers FC ☘️ (@ShamrockRovers) December 14, 2022

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com