Amazing Facts about the Most Popular Football Clubs

Football, also known as soccer, is a sport that connects all the people in the world. It is considered the best sport in the world with fans across many different countries.

It is a sport that is enjoyed by people from all walks of life regarding their age, class, region, status, gender or anything in that matter. Football is a simple yet exciting game that one can enjoy even if they don’t know the rules properly.

True football fans are much more hyped about the League tournaments than any other football tournaments. League is where the best of bests clash by forming teams, and all the fans are passionate about it. Tournaments like the English Premier League, Spanish La Liga and Serie A are where the most popular clubs compete with each other. So, let us know a bit more about these football clubs from different leagues around the globe.

Real Madrid FC

Real Madrid is one of the topmost clubs that has millions of fans across the world. They earned their place at the top and all of their achievements are there to prove it to anyone who says otherwise. The club was originally founded back in Spain in 1902 with the name Madrid Football Club. Later in 1920, King Alfonso XIII bestowed the club with the title “Real”; it translates to “Royal” in English. Since then and up until the present, they have won 34 La Liga titles, which is the highest number of titles won by any club. They also brought 19 Copa del Rey trophies, 13 European Championship Cups and 2 UFEA Cups to their name.

Real Madrid is one of the biggest names in the Football universe. With over 250 million fans, they not only have the biggest fan followers among all clubs but also is the richest among all. Famous players like Sergio Ramos, Karim Benzema, Rodrygo are part of this club. Cristiano Ronaldo was also a part of this club until he left to join Juventus in the summer of 2018. However, the fans will never forget this legend and his legacy will continue to inspire others throughout the time.

FC Barcelona

Barcelona is another name dominating the world of football. They go head to head with Real Madrid, and their rivalry is one that the fans crave the most. With 250 million followers by their side, Barcelona has its place fixed as one of the richest and best football clubs of all times. Barcelona has won their share of trophies, which includes the highest amount of Copa del Rey titles (30) any club has won. Along with that, they have also won 26 La Liga titles, 5 European Cups and 4 UFEA Cup Winners’ Cup.

The football pioneer Joan Gapmer founded the club in 1989 along with eleven other football enthusiasts. In 1902, they won their first title, Copa Macaya and lost their first Copa del Rey title where they battled against Bizcaya and lost by 2-1. However, after that, they won the Copa del Rey title 8 times by 1928 and regained all the glory. Renowned players such as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Sergio Busquets, Ronaldinho, Neymar have been members of this club. Luis Suarez had to leave Barcelona later on and joined Atletico Madrid later on. Messi has been one of the top goal scorers of La Liga since 2016. With 23 goals this year, Messi holds the no. 1 place for the fifth consecutive time among the Spanish La Liga top goal scorers.

Manchester United

One of the top dogs in the English Premier League, Manchester United places just after Real Madrid and Barcelona in terms of popularity. Not to be confused with Manchester City, Manchester United aka the ‘Red Devils’ has over 140 million fans all over the world. On average, they sold about 1.5 million Jerseys. To date, they have won 20 First Division/Premier League, 12 FA League, 5 League Cups and 3 UFEA Cup/Champion.

The club was initially founded in 1878 with the name Newton Heath L&YR Football Club. It was named as such because the players were workers of Lancashire and Yorkshire Railway Company. A local group of businessmen later took over the club and named it Manchester United in 1902. They won the English League title under Ernest Mangnall’s guidance in 1908. Infamous Cristiano Ronaldo was one of them from 2003 to 2009. David Beckham, Rio Ferdinand, Wayne Rooney, Zlatan Ibrahimović and other star players were part of this team too.

Bayern Munich

It’s hard not to talk about this club as it stands at the top of the world football rankings. Bayern Munich acquired all three major league titles, a feat accomplished by a few clubs only. They won 30 Bundesliga titles, 6 European Cup/Champions League, 1 UFEA Cup Winners’ Cup and 1 UFEA cup. They have an estimated 90 million fans around the world and they sold about 1 million Jerseys.

Bayern Munich was founded back in 1900; however, their first national championship was in 1932. They were named the “Jew’s Club” and back in the days due to Nazism, they had to leave Germany. They got back to track with their winning of the DFB-Pokal in 1957. Bastian Schweinsteiger, Mario Gómez, Philipp Lahm, Arjen Robben, Franck Ribéry, Thomas Müller and many other good players played for the Bayern Munich.

Juventus

Followed by 100 million fans, Juventus is another well-known name in the world of football. Formerly known as Juve, this Italian club has earned a fair share of trophies in their name. The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo join this club after leaving Real Madrid. “Juventus” is an Italian word that means “Youth”. Natives gave the club many nicknames including “The Old Lady”, “The Girlfriend of Italy”, “The Zebras” etc.

The club was founded on 1 November 1987. Some of its infamous players are David Trezeguet, Zinedine Zidane, Fabio Cannavaro, Gianluigi Buffon, Alvaro Morata and recently Cristiano Ronaldo. They have Italian 30 Football Championship/Serie A, 14 Coppa Italia, 2 European Cup/Champions League, 1 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup and 3 UEFA Cups in their name.

