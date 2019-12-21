Ancelotti confirmed as Everton boss

Everton FC have confirmed that Carlo Ancelotti as the new boss. The Italian has been appointed on a four and a half year deal.

Ancelotti, who is now 60, replaces Marco Silva who was sacked this month after some poor performances and a poor start to the league. The former Chelsea boss will be Everton’s fourth permanent boss since 2016. Indeed that when Roberto Martinez left. Speaking to the Everton football club website the Italian said. “This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies”.

He said he seen some of the performances over the last two weeks. He said the “players are capable of so much”. We all know the experience Ancelotti has. Furthermore, he won the Champions League three times, twice with AC Milan and then again with Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid. He also won the Premier League and FA Cup with Chelsea in 2010. He also managed PSG to a Ligue 1 title in France.

Marcel Brands Director of Football at Everton said, “Following a rigorous process conducted by all of our directors, it is a pleasure to now welcome Carlo Ancelotti to Everton. He continued, “He is one of the finest managers in world football and a proven winner, having achieved a remarkable level of success in each of Europe’s major leagues. “This was a clear and exciting decision for the board to make.

Ancelotti has turned down jobs in the past especially after he turned down going back to AC Milan in 2015. He stated then he needed a two year break after managing Real Madrid. However, he know looks set for a massive challenge at Goodison Park. His first port of duty will be to make sure the club stay in the Premier League.