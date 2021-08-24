Andy Roberston Signs New Long-Term Deal With Liverpool

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson has signed a new long-term deal with the club until 2026.

Robertson has played 177 times for the Reds, scoring 5 times and assisting 37 times in the four years he has spent at the club.

The Scotsman has won four trophies with Liverpool – the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Premier League.

The left-back finalised the deal at the AXA Training Centre on Tuesday and spoke to Liverpoolfc.com of his delight in doing so.

“Obviously when the negotiations started and it looked as if my future was going to be here longer term than what it was, then I think it’s no secret that I’m happy at this club,” Robertson told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I want to stay at this club for as long as possible and to extend my stay, it’s always a happy time for me, for my family. We’re settled here, we love everything about this football club and I’m glad that the journey is continuing.”

Since joining the Reds from Hull City in the summer of 2017, Robertson has established himself as a core member of Jürgen Klopp’s side.

The 27-year-old becomes the fifth member of Klopp’s squad to commit his future to Liverpool in recent weeks, following Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk.

Robertson continued: “When you sign for a massive club, I still remember the day as if it was yesterday when I signed here and obviously you have ambitions to become a regular player for Liverpool, to win trophies for this club, to do everything else but the way it’s gone has been excellent.

“But since the very start of my career I’ve always been one to look forward: that’s in the past, that’s something that I can sit down with the people who want to listen to me when I’ve hung up my boots and retired and I can tell them all the stories that we’ve already made.

“But I’m certainly one, and I know a lot of people in this training ground just now are people to look forward and people [who want] to create more history, more stories. Hopefully people get bored of me when I’ve retired and I can sit down for hours and hours and tell them about all the stories!

“They’re certainly building up but I want to make more and obviously hopefully starting with this season. We want to achieve more, we want to bring hopefully more trophies, more happiness to this club.

“The only way of doing that is by working hard and having the same application that we have done since day one.”

