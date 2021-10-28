Arsenal interested in free Zakaria move

1,099 total views, 1,099 views today

Rumours have circulated that Mikel Arteta is very impressed with Bundesliga midfielder Denis Zakaria and could sign him for free

This move sounds very familiar. Arsenal are interested in a young, fierce defensive midfielder that plays for Borussia Monchengladbach and the Switzerland national team.

Although former captain Granit Xhaka has split the opinions of much of the Gunners fanbase there is no doubt that Zakaria is a very promising talent.

The 24-year-old born in Genf in Switzerland has been a very bright spark in the Monchengladbach defense since he broke onto the scene a few years ago.

He is currently valued at around €30 million but BILD reports that could be looking to sign a pre-contract with the player. His contract runs out at the end of the next season so this deal would suit each club best.

This is not the first time that the London club have been linked with the midfielder. Arsenal attempted to sign Zakaria during the summer transfer window but a deal did not materialize.

The Swiss player made a good start to the season, scoring two goals in seven league games. These are strong numbers for a player capable of playing center back as well as central midfield.

Last season was not as productive for the Swiss man. He only made 15 starts and scored one goal as Monchengladbach finished eighth.

The young player first made his name at Servette in Switzerland before moving to Young Boys. He has been with the Gladbach since 2017, making 136 appearances.

Mikel Arteta will have to compete with Athletico Madrid and AS Roma if they want his signature. This could be a very promising move for Arsenal if they can pull it through.

6ft3 tall, quick and can play in a 4 3 3 defensive role plus in 2 men midfield. Should we sign Denis Zakaria ? pic.twitter.com/Ks5rK32138 — BFA (@FlertBFA) October 27, 2021

