Arteta confirmed as Arsenal boss

Arsenal have confirmed Mikel Arteta as new boss. Arteta, who is a former assistant coach at Manchester City, but has now taken the step up to his first head coach role.

Arteta, whom is 37, was also a former captain at Arsenal. The club confirmed on their website that the Spaniard has signed a three and a half year deal. Arteta who also made over 160 appearances for Everton replaces Unai Emery who was sacked last month. Speaking about his new role Arteta said to Arsenal.com he said, “This is a huge honour. Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world”.Arteta noted that Arsenal need to be competing for trophies and said that was clear in discussion held with Arsenal bosses. He also acknowledged that there is “a lot of work to do”. He said that the changes in performances won’t happen overnight but that he has a good squad of players with talent.

Arteta has been on the coaching staff at Manchester City since 2016. Arsenal suffered a 3-0 loss last weekend to City, meaning greater calls for an early appointment by fans. Freddie Ljungberg was temporary in charge but he won just one of four games. Raul Sanllehi head of football at the Gunners said, “We met several top-class candidates and Mikel stood out to every single one of us as the perfect person for us”.

Sanllehi said he looks forward to working with the Spaniard. “Mikel understands Arsenal Football Club and what it means to our fans around the world. We look forward to him getting down to work and bringing the best out of our squad as we work to get our season back on track. Arteta will not be on the sidelines for Saturday’s game against Everton at Goodison Park. Ljungberg will continue on the sidelines. It’s not yet sure whether the Swede will drop back the assistant manager role or go elsewhere. Only time will tell in North London I guess. The confirmation of Arteta as Arsenal boss can only bode well for the club.