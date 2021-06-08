Ben White called into England’s Euro 2020 squad

Gareth Southgate has named Ben White as Trent Alexander-Arnold’s replacement in England’s European Championship team

The Brighton and Hove Albion defender impressed in his first season in the Premier league and will be part of England’s 26-man squad.

White was called in after Alexander-Arnold injured his hamstring in a friendly against Austria.

The 23-year-old has ben capped in two games for England after playing 90 minutes against Romania on Sunday.

Why was he picked?

White was given the nod over other players like James Ward-Prowse and Ben Godrey.

The young Englishman showed his ability this year to play in a three-man backline and as a defensive midfielder.

Brighton finished 16th in the league with White racking up good defensive numbers playing 36 games.

Fans speculate that White’s selection is a bad sign for Harry Maguire’s injury status.

Manchester United’s captain has not played any football since early May when he was injured after a game against Liverpool.

 

England’s squad

Southgate has sent home everyone not part of the 26-man squad in preparation of the tournament that starts next week.

White joins Conor Coady, Tyrone Mings, John Stones and Harry Maguire as the centre defensive options for England.

England will start their Euro 2020 against Croatia at 14:00 on Sunday 13th of June.

